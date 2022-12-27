How to recycle your live Christmas tree

The Kentucky Department of Fishing and Wildlife Resources is asking your help with replenishing fish habitats

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Christmas Day may be over, but there’s still a way to put your Christmas tree to good use by recycling them.

According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, your Christmas trees can be used to replenish fish habitats in rivers and lakes all over Kentucky.

The department says the trees create “reefs,” providing nesting areas for fish and creating homes for smaller fish.

All the department asks is you clean your tree of all ornaments, lights, and other decorations.

Drop-off locations opened December 26th and will be open until January 15th.

Lexington’s drop-off location is at Jacobson Park, 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road. Most locations are open during daylight hours, 8AM-5PM.

For a full list of locations, click here.