How to recycle broken, old holiday lights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Instead of throwing out your broken or old string lights, you can recycle them through the city’s fifth annual special collection drive.

String lights, extension cords, light sensors, power strips, timers, electric candles and other electronics can be taken to the city’s Electronic Recycling Center year-round — that way it all doesn’t get tangled in equipment causing delays and damage.

But each year, Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works partners with businesses in Fayette County to host a special collection drive with multiple dates, times and locations to make it more convenient.

Collection bins will be at the following locations until Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023:

Crank & Boom – 1210 Manchester St. and 3101 Clays Mill Road #301

Good Foods Coop – 455-D Southland Dr.

Kre8Now Makerspace – 305 Codell Dr.

John’s Run/Walk Shop – 317 S. Ashland Ave and 3735 Palomar Centre Dr. Suite 140

Lexington Children’s Theatre – 418 W. Short St.

Lyric Theater – 300 E Third St.

Perspectives – 352 Longview Plaza

Pivot Brewing – 1400 Delaware Avenue

Visit Lex – 215 W Main St., Unit 75

West Sixth Brewery – 501 W Sixth St.

Wild Birds Unlimited – 152 N Locust Hill Dr.

Light can also be taken directly to the recycling center at 1306 Versailles Road.

Last year, approximately 2,400 pounds of lights and other small electronics were collected for recycling.