House Standing Committee on Judiciary considers HB3 regarding juvenile justice

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — On Wednesday, before the committee meeting, state representatives Lisa Willner and Keturah Herron highlighted legislation with the aim to help improve the juvenile justice system in Kentucky.

Shortly after, the House Standing Committee on Judiciary met to consider HB3 and heard from many including a woman who went through the juvenile justice system and says she’s still scarred by her experience.

“Now I blame the system I was thrown into and how dehumanized I was from a very young age,” said Brittany Harris who stood in-front of the House Standing Committee on Judiciary and in an emotional testimony she recalled her experience in a juvenile detention facility.

“When I think about my incarceration, my heart breaks for any child who may have to go through the same thing,” added Harris.

As the committee heard how House Bill 3 aims to help the Juvenile Justice System, Representative Kevin Bratcher shared some highlights.

“One of the things house bill three has is a maximum 48 hour hold for those juveniles that commit the violent crimes in Kentucky. If a juvenile violates commits one of those crimes, they can be put into detention. They will be put into detention for a maximum of 48 hours until they do two things stand before a judge in a detention hearing and are evaluated for treatment. Another thing this bill does is increase per or it introduces parental cooperation. If there is a child on a diversion program and it is found out that the parents are not helping that child complete that diversion program, then the parents can be held to stand in front of the judge,” said Rep. Bratcher.

Bratcher and others stressed the bill is aimed at helping juveniles who may need intervention in their personal lives to help get them back on the right track.

But some are worried about repercussions the bill may have.

“Detention is not the cure and I hope that you see the strength of therapy and treatment and know that is the solution,” said Harris.

The bill passed the committee with 15 yes votes, one no vote, two pass votes. HB3 is admitted by the committee substitute is passed.