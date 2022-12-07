House Republicans want Twitter employees to testify

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — House Republicans have already indicated they want to investigate “big tech’s control” of information sharing when they officially reclaim control of the chamber.

On Tuesday, the top Republican of the House Oversight Committee said he wants Twitter employees to testify before Congress.

Specifically, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky wants to hear from the people who reportedly played key roles in the decision to temporarily suppress the New York Post’s report on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Just a few days ago, it was revealed these three officials debated how to handle the story.

They reportedly feared the report came from a Russian “hack-and-leak” operation.

To date, there has not been any indication that was the case.

A committee spokesperson says the individuals are expected to cooperate with the committee.