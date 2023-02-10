House Oversight chairman requests trove of documents from Hunter, James Biden

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — House Oversight Chair James Comer sent his first official request for documents to President Joe Biden’s brother James and the president’s son Hunter Thursday.

His committee is investigating the Biden family’s foreign business dealings and whether the Biden involved Joe Biden in any of their dealings oOr used the family name to generate millions of dollars — which in legal terms is “peddled influence.”

The Republican from Kentucky is demanding Hunter Biden turn over classified documents from any government body as well as communications with his father, James, and James’s wife, Sara.

In addition, the comer is seeking documents from close Hunter Biden associate, Eric Schwerin.

His requests follow requests for information from the Treasury Department about the Biden family’s financial transactions.

A lawyer for Hunter Biden compared comer’s investigation to the queen of hearts in “Alice in Wonderland.”

He called the allegations “non-existent and far-fetched criminal conspiracies.”