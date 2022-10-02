House fire displaces parents, three kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family in Lexington is displaced after a house fire off Russell Cave Road.

The Lexington Fire Department responded to the call just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor of the home and began spreading up the walls to the second floor, but they were able to get it out before the fire spread too far.

Firefighters say parents and their three kids were home at the time but no one was injured or taken to the hospital.

An investigation will be done to figure out the what caused the fire.