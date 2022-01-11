House Education Committee clears three bills with bipartisan support

One measure gives students 'mental health' days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The House Education Committee kicked off its first meeting of the legislative session by passing three bills that provide students with additional tools for academic success.

“Education’s ultimate goal is to provide each child with the opportunity to reach their full potential. Study after study shows a correlation between educational attainment and not only financial success, but also physical and mental health, happiness, and even likelihood of incarceration,” said Chair Regina Huff of Whitley. “As a state, we also know the connection between an educated workforce and a growing economy. We need to equip individuals with the right skills and training for future jobs and careers that support our modern economy. It’s why increasing educational opportunities are vitally important.”

The first bill, HB 44, is simple but important. The legislation would excuse student absences for mental health days during the school year. Johnson County Republican Bobby McCool sponsored the measure, pointing out the pandemic has impacted children in ways no one anticipated and that mental health is just as important as physical health.

“We’re hearing from parents and educators alike that children’s mental health has suffered because of this pandemic. It is time to take a common sense approach and treat mental health like the health condition it really is. The silence of not talking about the stigma around wellbeing only inflames the stigma,” said McCool. “As parents and lawmakers, we must do everything we can to remove possible barriers associated with seeking help. This is a small step in the right direction.”

Chair Huff’s bill, HB 126, requires students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as the FAFSA, before graduating high school. She highlighted how many families are unaware of the federal support available through scholarships, grants, and loans. Studies show Kentucky leaves at least $30 million in funding on the table each year.

“College credentials provide higher wages, increased opportunities and greater economic resiliency for Kentuckians,” said

Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson. “Ensuring financial circumstances are not a barrier to students is a crucial part of making our higher education system more equitable. The FAFSA is one of the most important tools students have for making college affordable and accessible, and we commend the legislature for making FAFSA completion a priority.”

The final piece of legislation offers students in alternative education programs a clear pathway to earn a high school equivalency diploma before leaving the classroom, an option they would not otherwise have. Representative DJ Johnson’s HB 194 gets these students—who do not have enough credits and are not on track to graduate—started in the GED process as soon as possible so they can earn a certificate. The current law prevents learners from working on their GED until they are officially phased out of the school district.

“Unfortunately, many of these students often resign themselves to failing and end up becoming another dropout statistic,” said Johnson (R-Daviess). “Ultimately this is about hope and transforming those barriers into opportunities to find the right path to their potential.

Each of the bills moves to the House Floor for consideration.