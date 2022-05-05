House damaged by fire in downtown Pikeville

The fire was on South College Street

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A home and two neighboring houses suffered damage in a fire on Thursday afternoon in downtown Pikeville, according to investigators.

Firefighters say the call came-in around 3:45 p.m. in the 100 block of South College Street.

Investigators say the home where the fire started suffered minor damage and the exteriors of two neighboring houses were also damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.