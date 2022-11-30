House, car severely damaged in fire Tuesday afternoon fire

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A house and a car were significantly damaged in a Tuesday afternoon fire in Rockcastle County.

According to a Facebook post by the Mount Vernon Fire Department, their crew and the Brodhead Fire Department helped the Brindle Ridge Fire Department extinguish a house and car that were fully engulfed in fire.

There were no injuries reported and no other buildings were damaged.

The fire is still under investigation.