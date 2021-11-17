Hot ashes from fire pit spark blaze at neighbor’s home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hot ashes from a fire pit lead to a fire at two homes.

According to Lexington firefighters, the fire was reported at about 5:20 p.m. at 3217 Keithshire Way near Lexington Christian Academy in the Wellington neighborhood behind Fayette Mall.

A resident had put hot ashes from a fire pit into a trash can and the ashes caught the trash can on fire. That fire spread to the vinyl siding on the two homes, which are close together.

Neither house suffered any internal damage.

Inspectors from the fire department and Kentucky Utilities were checking the two homes to make sure no internal electrical or related damage had occurred.