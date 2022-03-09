Hot air ballooning exhibit opening at Aviation Museum of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Balloon Society of Kentucky is opening a renovated exhibit about hot air ballooning in the state, honoring two of Kentucky’s early hot air balloon pilots.

The Balloon Society of Kentucky says the two pilots to be honored are Jim Schoo of Versailles and Ed LaFontaine of Frankfort. According to the society, the exhibit features the actual basket flown by LaFontaine during hundreds of flights throughout the state and an overhead balloon skirt in the colors flown by Schoo in several Kentucky Derby balloon races.

The exhibit will reside at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky located in Lexington located at 4029 Airport Road at the Blue Grass Airport.

The Balloon Society of Kentucky is an organization composed of over 100 hot air balloonists from Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio.