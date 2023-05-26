Horsey Hundred returns to Georgetown this weekend

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Horsey Hundred returns to Georgetown College this weekend — welcoming thousands of bike riders from across the country.

The annual event kicked off Friday and features three days of riding for every ability level, from rolling 25 miles to a challenging century.

Riders will travel through picturesque, rolling central Kentucky horse farm country — with rest stops every 15 to 25 miles for Saturday and Sunday routes.

Organizers say there’s a lot happening which has a big economic impact on the area.

“We’ll have food trucks here tonight, we’ll have some entertainment, so we want it to really be an event, not just a bike ride,” said Director Andy Thomas.

“Over the years, it has brought in somewhere between 1,500 to 2,000 cyclists, which means it is a big economic boost for us,” said Mayor Burney Jenkins.

Organizers say safety is also important and want to remind both drivers and cyclists to take their time and extend courtesy to each other along the route.