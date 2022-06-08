Horse walker burns down in overnight fire

Lexington, KY (WTVQ)- The Lexington Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning at 3416 Bowman Mill Road.

According to Major Sorrell with the Lexington Fire Department, the flames were contained to a horse walker on the property that had already burned down to the ground by the time fire crews arrived.

At the scene, Major Sorrell told us the fire was actually called in by officials at nearby Bluegrass Airport, who spotted smoke in the area.

There were no horses on or near the walker when it caught flames. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.