Horse racing fans from around the globe convene at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks

Fans deck out in traditional Oaks Day pink

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s Kentucky Oaks Day and before the fillies take the field on what’s started off as a soggy Friday, horse racing fans from around the globe convened at Churchill Downs decked out in pink.

ABC36’s Chris Bolton talked to fans about the excitement and fashion.

“Loving it, completely,” said Dominic Graham. “Completely different than what’s on TV. Didn’t know it was this big.”

“I made two bets and I lost both of them,” said Trey Whitten. “But we’re all winning. Every L is a W in my book.”

“It’s all exciting. I mean, when do you get to see all this and experience this level of excitement,” said Jessica Flores. “I don’t even bet and it’s still exciting.”

Graham, who says it’s his first Kentucky Oaks experience, tells ABC36, “Got a cowboy hat and pink shirt and made it happen.”

