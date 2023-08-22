Horse Racing Commission approves temporary licenses for tracks, online service providers

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission met Tuesday and approving some major items on their agenda as we get closer to the first legal sports bets in Kentucky.

The commission approved temporary licenses for seven Kentucky horse race tracks to become brick and mortar sports betting operators.

“It is an exciting day. It is a long time coming. To think I was talking to some of the service providers yesterday to see the progress from where we were to where we are now is incredible,” says Jon Radinowitz, the chairman of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Radinowitz says they’re well on course to make legal sports betting a reality just time for the NFL and college football season.

“Deadline spurred action. We are well on course to hit that date and I see no hurdles,” says Radinowitz.

Among those tracks include Churchill Downs in Louisville, Red Mile in Lexington and Ellis Park in Henderson. If those tracks are found suitable those licenses can become annual.

Sports betting can be made at licensed retail facilities on September 7th.

On Septembee 28th, mobile bets can be made.

BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, and FanDuel are among those who have been approved for temporary licenses.

Jamie Eads of the commission says they’re watching closely to make sure all betters are of legal age

“They’re gonna have internal controls that guarantee that the wagered is of age. Obviously when you sign up on your mobile app, there’s ways for them to verify that and then at the retail establishments, they’ll have live teller that can verify that,” says Eads, who serves as the Executive Director of the HRC.

These temporary licenses will expire in December. However, these providers will likely have already applied for licenses for 2024 by September 1st.

Governor Beshear says sports betting will generate an estimated revenue of around $23 million dollars a year, which will go towards Kentucky’s pension fund and a percentage to the problem gambling assistance account.