Horse Mania exhibit kicks-off at Central Library Friday as part of LexArts Hop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/NEWS RELEASE) – The spring LexArts Hop kicks off this Friday at the Lexington Public Library’s Central Library Gallery with a special “Library After Hours” event celebrating Horse Mania from 6-8pm.

The evening will consist of artist renderings of the upcoming Horse Mania 2022, music by Matt Wiley, and refreshments provided by Pivot Brewing.

As part of LexArts fiftieth anniversary celebration, Horse Mania has returned for a third installment. Fiberglass horses measuring six by eight feet have been decorated by students and professionals around the commonwealth since late January. Each horse weighs between 115 and 140 lbs. Artists submitted designs for painting and embellishing the horses for this major public art project.

The original renderings used to select the artists who created this year’s Horse Mania horses will be on exhibit in the Central Library rotunda from May 20 (Gallery Hop) through July 10th. The exhibit will consist of 72 11×17 renderings plus the renderings used for Horse Play (the school version of Horse Mania).

