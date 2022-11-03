Horse Kicks, designer sneakers for horses, coming to Lexington











LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is home to the world’s greatest equine athletes, and that’s why artist Marcus Floyd is bringing Horse Kicks — shoes that are custom designed for horses — to the city.

“For far too long, these multi-millionaires have been fitted with traditional, run-of-the-mill horseshoes. Horse Kicks is here to change that,” Floyd said on his official Horse Kicks website.

Not only are they works of art, but they’re also wearable.

If you’d like to get your hooves on a pair, three customized editions will be auctioned off on Nov. 12 at the Sneaker Ball Lex: A KOTD Affair, an event for “black-tie finery, sneaker culture and community giving” according to its Facebook page.

You can also see the shoes in a window display at the corner of S. Broadway and W. Main Street.

Photos courtesy: Marcus Floyd (Horse Kicks), VisitLex