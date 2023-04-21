Horse euthanized, jockey suspended after incident at Keeneland on Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A horse was euthanized and a jockey was temporarily suspended after a racing incident at Keeneland on Wednesday.

In the stretch of race 6, Foreign Relations “abruptly impeded the path of Master of the Ring,” according to a Keeneland Incident Report. The horses clipped heels, which caused Master of the Ring to go down.

Master of the Ring suffered a subluxated right carpus. The 5-year-old horse trained by Mike Maker had to be euthanized, according to the Daily Racing Forum.

Jockey Flavien Prat, who was aboard Foreign Relations, was cited for careless riding and suspended for three days, all to be served next week, the DRF said.

Foreign Relations was disqualified because of the incident and placed last.

ABC 36 reached out to Keeneland for more information.