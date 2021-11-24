Hopkinsville woman killed in crash on I-24 in Marshall County

KSP says 24-year old Kalyn Williams drove into the back of a box trailer that had slowed in traffic

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Hopkinsville woman was killed Tuesday afternoon on I-24 in Marshall County after running into the back of a box trailer that has slowed for traffic, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say they’re still trying to determine why 24-year old Kalyn N. Williams drove into the back of the trailer in her 2016 Nissan Versa. She died at the scene, according to KSP.

State Police say around 1:30 p.m., a driver from Virginia was traveling east on I-24 in a 2002 Volvo truck and was pulling a 2014 Wabash box trailer. The driver slowed down due to a traffic hazard related to an oversized load up ahead. Investigators say that’s when Williams drove into the back of the box trailer.

Trooper Mike Ray is investigating the deadly accident. KSP Post 1 was assisted at the accident scene by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Calvert City Police, Marshall County EMS, Calvert City Fire, Gilbertsville Fire, Possum Trot-Sharpe Fire, Palma-Briensburg Fire, Grand Lakes Fire, Marshall County coroner and Kentucky State Highway Department.