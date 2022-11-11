Hopkins Elementary installs book vending machine

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — An elementary school in Somerset has installed a brand new vending machine with a twist.

The vending machine at Hopkins Elementary School will dispense books in an attempt to prioritize literacy and make it fun at the same time.

According to a press release, students who meet specific goals will be given “tokens,” which can then be redeemed in the vending machine for a book. School staff are still brainstorming ideas to use the tokens as a positive reward system.

