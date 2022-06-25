Hope Center for Women loses kitchen in fire, food donations needed

A fire on Friday night destroyed the kitchen of the women's Hope Center off Versailles Rd, just months after renovation due to a burst water pipe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Lexington, a fire Friday damaged the kitchen at the Ball-Quantrell Jones Recovery Center for Women on Versailles Road. The fire department says it happened around a quarter to six Friday evening.

Firefighters say sprinklers were activated which helped contain the blaze. According to fire fighters, everyone in the building was evacuated, and no one was hurt.

The investigation into what started the fire continues. According to the fire department, foul play is not suspected.

The Health Department says the kitchen, however, is not usable. According to the Hope Center, it had to throw away food in its pantry because of the fire. The Hope Center says it’s able to keep canned goods and refrigerated food, but it has no place to prepare it. The director says they’re now trying to figure out how they’re going to feed about a hundred women without a working kitchen.

“We would be thrilled for the community to pitch in and bring donations of shelf-stable goods we could use to build into our menus everyday and to help feed our clients,” says Katie Vogel, director of development at the Hope Center. “As well as prepared foods, catered foods, and sandwiches, bagged lunches, those would be incredibly useful.”

The Hope Center says this kitchen was only a few months old after having to have it redone because of a water line break this past winter.

The Hope Center says donations can be dropped off at 1524 Versailles Rd and you can reach out to Stephanie Raglin with any questions at (859)753-7752. You can learn more about the Hope Center on its website at THIS LINK.