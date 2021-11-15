Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels grant $10,000 to Garrard County Food Pantry

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels provided an emergency grant to the Garrard County Food Pantry after a fire resulted in the destruction of their building on Sunday morning, including over 100 Thanksgiving meals and Turkeys.

HOKC Commanding General Hal Sullivan added, “Our hearts go out to the good folks at the Garrard County Food Pantry. This tragic loss could mean so many families in the Lancaster area might go without food for the Holidays. The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to provide a critical Emergency Grant of $10,000 through the Good Works Program to assist this Food Pantry in recovery and allow them to continue to provide for their community in this time of need.”

The emergency funds will cover Thanksgiving meals and additional nonperishable food items that were lost in the fire.