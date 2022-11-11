Honor Flight Kentucky thanks veterans who made state’s first all-female mission a success

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — On Veterans Day, Honor Flight Kentucky is thanking the veterans who made the state’s first all-female mission a success.

Normally the organization flies World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials, but this summer 134 female veterans from across the Commonwealth took part in Operation HERoes.

November is also Military Family Month.

