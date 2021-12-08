Hometown Hero: Sisters Road to Freedom

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A nonprofit in Lexington, Sisters Road to Freedom, is located in a tiny space in the backside of the Woodhill Shopping Center. The woman who started it hopes to expand their outreach to meet the growing needs of people in the community.

“Sisters Road to Freedom started in 2010. We actually started our services in 2011,” explained Therese Wright, director of Sisters Road to Freedom.

Wright says the idea came to her during a women’s conference.

“I had shared my story of abuse and that’s when the flood gates just opened up,” said Wright.

Wright says she quickly realized how many other women shared a similar story, “We just started helping in any way we can.”

One way was through a weekly food pantry.

“One of the things that we are really working on is getting people to eat healthy,” said Wright. “You know you go and shop in the organic section, it’s really expensive.”

Thanks to a partnership with Elmwood Stock Farm and Glean Kentucky, Wright says they’re able to provide fresh produce to those in need.

“You have a need and we have it? You’re welcome to come and get it,” said Wright.

While it started with women, Wright says they’ve expanded to families.

“And not necessarily to get a handout but to get a hand up and I know that first hand because as a single parent you know I have been in that shoe where sometimes you know things were really tough,” shared Wright.

It’s why she always has items on hand for mothers like baby food, baby wipes, diapers, hand sanitizer, etc. And Wright says the need has only grown.

“We have been serving more famlies than ever in these past two years and what I love about Sisters Road to Freedom is that the families are across the spectrum,” said Wright.

For Wright, it’s more than just about giving.

“We serve people with a smile and we get to know people. So it’s more than just coming for food or for clothes. We take time and speak to people. Sometimes I may pray with them. You know, give them an encouraging word,” said Wright. “I just want to be a blessing to people because God has been so good to me. And just as an immigrant in this community, I want to make sure I’m an asset to this city that I love.”

Wright says they serve about 30 heads of households which does not include their family members so they’re always looking for donations of food and baby items. Wright says because they continue to grow they’re also in search of a larger space.

If you’d like to help, contact Sisters Road to Freedom HERE.

