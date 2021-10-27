Homecoming event draws outrage from many

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – From lap dances to ‘waitresses’ carrying pints of ‘beer,’ a Homecoming event Tuesday in the gym at Hazard High School is getting reactions — pro

and con — from across the state and beyond for student and teacher behavior.

Pictures posted by the school’s athletic department on its Facebook page have since been taken down but not before many were captured or downloaded and shared. The pictures showed male students dressed as women giving their version of stripper lap dances and rubbing suggestively on male staffers.

Women dressed as waitresses for the popular ‘Hooters’ restaurant chain are shown carrying what appear to be pint glasses of beer .

The pictures also showed people being paddled, students pretending to be pregnant and a variety of other activities.

On social media, most comments have ranged from mild concern to outrage at the behavior and the way women, gays and others were depicted. But a few said the kids should be allowed to enjoy the ‘fun’ and ‘humor.’

School officials have not returned a number of messages and e-mails for comment or explanation.

Interestingly, Donald “Happy” Mobelini is both the school’s principal and mayor of Hazard. The mayor’s office said he was “unavailable.”