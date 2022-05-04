Home heavily damaged, six cats killed in fire

The fire broke out just after 1:00 p.m. on East Loudon Avenue in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A house was heavily damaged and six cats were killed in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Lexington, according to fire investigators.

The call came in around 1:13 p.m. in the 600 block of East Loudon Avenue.

Firefighters say there was a lot of fire and smoke when they arrived. Investigators say the home may be a total loss.

No one was home at the time of the fire, according to investigators.

Firefighters say they were able to rescue and save one dog.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of five CLICK HERE.