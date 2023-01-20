Holocaust Education and Remembrance Week begins Monday at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky’s annual Holocaust Education and Remembrance Week is being recognized again next week.

The programs include tabling with holocaust educators, extended hours at the Namdar Library at the Jewish Student Center, free holocaust literature and nightly events.

Here’s a list of the programs available:

A Survivors Testimony

Mr. John Rosenburg, a holocaust survivor, will share his story

Whitehall Building room 122

Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

The Story of Survival: How the Jewish people rose from the ashes and blossomed in the modern world

Lewis House, lower level

507 Columbia Avenue

Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

The US and the Holocaust

A film by Ken Burns, followed by a Q&A with holocaust educators

Worsham Theater: UK Gatton Student Center

Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

From Kristalnacht to Khartoum to Kanye: How antisemitism mutates in the modern world

Jewish Student Center

568 Columbia Avenue

Presented by Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, chairman of the Kentucky Jewish Council

Thursday, Jan 26 at 7 p.m.

An Evening of Remembrance: A memorial service for 6 Million Souls