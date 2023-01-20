Holocaust Education and Remembrance Week begins Monday at UK
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky’s annual Holocaust Education and Remembrance Week is being recognized again next week.
The programs include tabling with holocaust educators, extended hours at the Namdar Library at the Jewish Student Center, free holocaust literature and nightly events.
Here’s a list of the programs available:
A Survivors Testimony
- Mr. John Rosenburg, a holocaust survivor, will share his story
- Whitehall Building room 122
- Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.
The Story of Survival: How the Jewish people rose from the ashes and blossomed in the modern world
- Lewis House, lower level
- 507 Columbia Avenue
- Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.
The US and the Holocaust
- A film by Ken Burns, followed by a Q&A with holocaust educators
- Worsham Theater: UK Gatton Student Center
- Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.
From Kristalnacht to Khartoum to Kanye: How antisemitism mutates in the modern world
- Jewish Student Center
- 568 Columbia Avenue
- Presented by Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, chairman of the Kentucky Jewish Council
- Thursday, Jan 26 at 7 p.m.
An Evening of Remembrance: A memorial service for 6 Million Souls
- Jewish Student Center
- 568 Columbia Avenue
- Open to UK students
- Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.