Hollingsworth named new Pineville Police Chief

Is a first in state as he also is department's K-9 officer

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/WRIL) – Brandon Hollingsworth has been promoted to chief of the Pineville Police Department in Pineville, a town of about 1,800 in Bell County.

Hollingsworth has been with the department for four years and takes over from former Chief Kyle Dunn, who has taken a position with St. Joseph’s Hospital in London. Dunn will remain on the force in a part-time capacity.

Mayor Scott Madon made the announcement Monday, November 22, 2021 in a ceremony at City Hall. Madon commended both Dunn and Assistant Chief Curtis Pingleton for their ongoing commitment to the department and their guidance over the years with Hollingsworth.