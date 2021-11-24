Hollingsworth named new Pineville Police Chief
Is a first in state as he also is department's K-9 officer
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/WRIL) – Brandon Hollingsworth has been promoted to chief of the Pineville Police Department in Pineville, a town of about 1,800 in Bell County.
Hollingsworth has been with the department for four years and takes over from former Chief Kyle Dunn, who has taken a position with St. Joseph’s Hospital in London. Dunn will remain on the force in a part-time capacity.
Mayor Scott Madon made the announcement Monday, November 22, 2021 in a ceremony at City Hall. Madon commended both Dunn and Assistant Chief Curtis Pingleton for their ongoing commitment to the department and their guidance over the years with Hollingsworth.
Prior to the promotion, Hollingsworth was and will continue to be the K-9 handler for the department which will be a first for the state of Kentucky as he fills both roles.