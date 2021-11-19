Holiday Shopping: Habitat for Humanity hosts largest online auction yet

Bidding takes place Friday, November 19 – Monday, November 29 at www.Bids4Builds.com

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bids 4 Builds, Lexington Habitat for Humanity’s online auction,

is back for its 12th year and bigger than ever! Bids 4 Builds is open Friday, Nov. 19 through

Cyber Monday, Nov. 29.

The auction features 170+ items and packages, including:

 Chick-fil-A For A Year

 Coding Robot for Kids

 Castle & Key Distillery Tour

 Luxe Lounge Medspa Botox Certificate

 Cycle Bar and other fitness packages

 Private Wine Class

 UK Men’s Basketball Tickets

“Folks look forward to this as an alternative way to shop for the holidays,” says Jeremiah Myers,

Lexington Habitat’s Resource Development Director. “It’s a great option for those who want to support

local. After a really challenging couple of years, dozens of local businesses still gave generously to

support our efforts. We are so grateful to them, to our bidders and to everyone who takes part in this

auction. Every bid helps bring affordable housing within reach of more families in our community.”

To browse the items up for auction or bid, visit www.Bids4Builds.com.