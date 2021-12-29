Holiday delays or not, state’s new COVID cases top 5,500 Wednesday

Positivity rate soars above 14%, hospitalizations, other numbers reflect spike

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – If delays in holiday testing and reporting are contributing to higher COVID case numbers in Kentucky, it’s having a big impact, an impact that could be masking another surge like what is occurring in other states like neighboring Ohio, which set a record for new cases Wednesday.

In its daily report Wednesday (click here), the state reported 5,530 new cases, up from Tuesday’s 4,297. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 911 were in people 18 and under.

The positivity rate in Wednesday’s report was 14.46%, up from the 12.61% reported Tuesday.

The state also reported 21 deaths, bringing to 12,118 the number of people lost to COVID-related causes.

The new case numbers compared to 1,342 Monday, 981 cases Sunday, 1,946 Saturday, 2,847 Friday, 2,878 Thursday, 2,913 last Wednesday, 2,566 last Tuesday and 1,215 last Monday.

The positivity rate compared to 11.8% Monday, 11.35% on Sunday, 10.73% Saturday, 10.27% on Friday, 9.96% Thursday, 9.61% last Wednesday, last Tuesday’s 9.33% and last Monday’s 9.2%.

The state has logged 856,145 cases of COVID since March 2020.

Hospitalizations are reflecting the spike in cases with 1,434 reported Wednesday, compared to 1,330 Tuesday, 1,225 Monday, 1,183 Sunday, 1,200 Saturday, 1,251 Friday, 1,273 Thursday, 1,210 last Wednesday, 1,205 last Tuesday and 1,206 last Monday.

The same goes for ICU numbers with 369 reported Tuesday, up from 342 Tuesday, 348 Monday, 344 Sunday, Saturday’s 345 and 339 on Friday, 355 last Thursday, 327 last Wednesday, 328 last Tuesday and 325 last Monday.

The number of those on a ventilator is staying above 200 with 220 reported Wednesday, 203 Tuesday, 205 Monday and 206 Sunday. and up from 198 on Saturday, 199 Friday, 186 on Thursday, 185 last Wednesday, 174 last Tuesday and 176 last Monday.