Holiday cards sought for military veterans

Battle of Richmond Visitors Center collecting cards

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Area residents can help make the holidays a little brighter for military veterans overseas.

Residents should bring signed Christmas cards to the visitors center at the Battle of Richmond battlefield at 101 Battlefield Memorial Highway in Richmond, Ky. Anyone with questions should call 859-624-0013 or 859-893-6151 for questions or more information.

Last year, the visitors center collected more than 2,500 cards as part f its Operation Stars and Stripes program. The center hopes to to that mark this year, collecting cards from now through Nov. 22 to be forwarded to service members deployed both away from home in the U.S. and overseas.

Cards should be signed with the person or family’s name such as ‘John Smith family, Richmond, Ky. The greeting should be generic such as ‘Dear Service Member’ or ‘Thank you for your service.’

Only cards will be accepted. No letters or e-mails. Also, no inserts r pictures should be included. This is not a foster pen pal program. Also, no glitter or sparkles. They make the cards harder t distribute and could aggravate health issues.

The visitrs center is pen 10 a.m. t 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If there after hours, leave the cards on the benches on the front porch.