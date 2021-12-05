Hogg Therapy hosts ‘Sensory Santa’ Experience

Thursday, the therapy group hosted the event complete with a Santa meet-and-greet and a crafting room with low lighting

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – For some children, seeing Santa can be a stressful experience due to the noise, crowds, and unfamiliar setting.

“Where we might be comfortable in a room like this, someone with a different sensory profile than us may want lower lights, or even brighter lights,” said Hogg Therapy Occupational Therapist Wendy Price.

Thursday, Hogg Therapy in Richmond held a “Sensory Santa” Experience, specially designed for children who might feel overwhelmed by meeting Santa in a busier or unfamiliar environment.

“It’s very, very heartwarming to get to see them have experiences that we all take for granted and that we don’t realize are very difficult for some of these kids to tolerate on a sensory or socio-emotional basis,” said Price.

Genna Allen, whose daughter attends therapy at Hogg Therapy and was diagnosed with Down’s syndrome at birth, says she doesn’t do well in spaces with loud noises. However, Allen says she still wanted her to see Santa this year.

“She really struggles in loud spaces…she kinda holds her ears and gets really nervous so this has been really great,” said Allen.

It’s all in an effort to make sure that every kid gets to meet Jolly Old Saint Nick.

“They can be themselves, she’s comfortable with this place, she knows this place, and I think it’s just a wonderful thing that they’re doing,” said Sabra Webster, whose daughter goes to Hogg Therapy for speech, occupational and physical therapies.

The Sensory Santa experience had an area to meet Santa himself and get a gift from him, as well as a Christmas-themed crafting space with lower lighting.