‘Hoax’ call falsely claimed gun was found on FCPS bus, officials say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A “hoax” phone call to Lexington police falsely claimed a gun was found on a Fayette County Public School bus Friday morning, officials say.

The caller apparently told Lexington police that a Henry Clay High School student was bringing a gun to school on a bus.

The call included a student’s description and FCPS bus number.

Lexington and FCPS police both determined this was not a credible threat and that false reports have been received “numerous” times in the past from this untraceable number.

HCHS Principal Dr. Corye Franklin sent a letter to staff and parents that details what happened.

Below is that letter:

“This morning a rumor began spreading alleging that a Henry Clay High School student was bringing a weapon to school today on a bus. Our school leaders, working alongside the Fayette County Public Schools Police Department, responded quickly, and launched an investigation.

Information was received through an anonymous call to Lexington Police Department which included a student description and FCPS bus number. The bus number given was that of a morning bus for another school. Working with the Lexington Police Department and FCPS Police, it was determined that this was not a credible threat. False reports have been received numerous times in the past from this untraceable phone number to the Lexington Police Department.

It is easy for unfounded rumors to spring up and quickly spin out of control, especially with the use of mobile devices and social media. Unfortunately, this type of hoax often occurs in school districts around the nation, however, I want to assure you that we take any and all reports of potential threats against our students, staff, and campus seriously and will take all steps necessary to keep HCHS a safe place to learn and work. Extra safety precautions are being taken at our school this morning and you may notice an increased presence of law enforcement officers in and around our school.

If you hear students discussing this matter, please reassure them and remind them that situations like this are extremely serious. It is important that our students understand that making threats against a school or bringing a weapon onto school property is a felony under state law. As always, students who are aware of a real threat to safety should be encouraged to share what they have heard or seen with an adult, or anonymous reports can be made through our STOP tipline.

If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact me.“

“Please remember that our daily protocol is to have students enter through metal detectors, just as an added layer of protection,” FCPS spokesperson Dia Davidson told ABC 36.