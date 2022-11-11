Historical mayoral election in Scott County

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown’s Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins is making history as the first black man to ever hold the position.

“I don’t really look at it that way. The way I look is I am a role model for all because black, white, it doesn’t matter. My job as mayor is to be a representative for all the citizens of Georgetown, no matter what,” says Jenkins. “People first in all decisions every day.”

Jenkins is a first time politician beating out David Lusby who’s been on city council for nearly 30 years. Both Jenkins and Lusby are Georgetown natives. Jenkins was previously a teacher for 46 years and spent 25 years working with Georgetown Parks and Rec.

As for Lusby, he says he isn’t sure what exactly lost him the election, but wonders if an attack ad on the campaign trail may have rubbed voters the wrong way.

“There was a bit of a negative spin on some of the things that I’ve been involved with that I feel have been very good for the community that created a lot of jobs and provided a lot of services and those got kind of spun into a negative light,” says Lusby.

When asked about the ad, Jenkins says he had nothing to do with it and he worked hard to keep everything above board.

“What I did was I went out and talked to people and I made sure that everybody that was associated that made sure they don’t do anything negative. And I didn’t do anything negative so and I stand by that,” says Jenkins.

Lusby says the loss was disappointing but he has plans to stay involved with events in the city. As for another run at government?

“Two days or so after the election, I need to give things some time to settle down a little bit,” says Lusby.

Meanwhile, Jenkins is excited to get started in January and thankful the city of Georgetown believes in him.

“I’m going to give it my best effort, like I’ve always done and try to do the best for the citizens of Georgetown. Because I am Burney Jenkins, the people’s mayor for the city of Georgetown,” says Jenkins.