Historic Clays Ferry Overlook vandalized









RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A scenic overlook in Richmond built nearly a century ago was hit by vandals again, according to the Clays Ferry Overlook Facebook page.

Clays Ferry Overlook on the Old Dixie Highway was built in 1934 as a scenic overlook of the Kentucky River and a rest stop for motorists. But vandalism has proven to be an issue.

The most recent case was just two days ago.

“To the 3 kids driving the dark blue/black small car(possibly a Camry, 08’ish) that came from the exit 97 area in Madison County, and left the scene going back that direction, one of which has really white shoes and big hair, I have a job for you!

Please share this Post as much as possible, and if you have teenagers please ask them to share as well.

If you notice anyone with red, orange or purple paint on their fingers please let me know.

Thank You.” a post on the Facebook page reads.

Some of the graffiti reads “hello” “J+L❤” “punk tactics” and “A+C”

“The graffiti has been covered for now and I’m sure time will fade it away,” an updated comment on the post said.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m.