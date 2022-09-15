Hinton’s Farm & Orchard in Hodgenville ready to kick off Apple Festival

Previous storm damage at Hinton’s

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — After a tough couple of years due to the pandemic and spring storm damage, Hinton’s Orchard is ready to return to full operations starting with its Apple Festival this Saturday.

“We have weathered the storm so to speak, and are looking forward to the full return of all our farm activities and attractions this upcoming fall season,” said Jeremy Hinton in a press release. “Although we were hit hard by the storms that affected LaRue County in April, our greenhouses and kitchen are both back in action. We can’t wait to see everyone back on the farm this fall.”

The Apple Festival features live music, food, hay rides and, of course, apples. Hinton’s Kitchen will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs, plus the orchard will have apple dumplings, apple turnovers, caramel apples and caramel apple ice cream.

Guests can take a hayride to the pumpkin patch and pick out their own pumpkin, explore the three-acre corn maze and play in the FarmLand fun area. The Corn Bin and Mini Market will reopen this fall and the Straw Pile will be joined by a new addition this year, a jumping pad.

Visit Hintonsorchard.com or the Hinton’s Orchard & Farm Market Facebook page for more information.