Hiker rescued after injury on trail in Wolfe County

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A hiker was rescued in Wolfe County after being injured along Suzanna’s Arch Trail at the Cliff View Resort.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue team says they got the call at 2 p.m. about a hiker who suffered a serious leg fracture.

When team members got to the scene, a vacuum splint was applied to the hiker’s lower leg while the team waited for additional crews to arrive.

Members from Powell County Search and Rescue and Red Star Wilderness EMS assisted in getting the hiker to safety.

The hiker was put inside a basket with a thermal wrap as he was carried out.