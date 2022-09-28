Hiker rescued after fall in Red River Gorge

SLADE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A hiker was rescued after he fell while attempting to climb down a crevice in the Red River Gorge.

According to the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team, 911 was called by a man who tried to downclimb a crevice at the Chimney Top Overlook. During his attempt down, he fell approximately 5 feet from the bottom of the 30-foot crevice and wasn’t able to climb back up.

The Search & Rescue’s rope team responded, placed the man in a harness and pulled him to safety. The man was uninjured from his fall.

WCSART says the Chimney Top Overlook has the highest fatality rate of any other location in the Red River Gorge and reminds hikers to be safe.