Hiker injured while climbing Indian Staircase airlifted to trauma center

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A person injured while climbing in the Red River Gorge had to be airlifted by helicopter to a trauma center. According to Powell County Search and Rescue, the team responded to a call for a hiker who was attempting to climb the rock scramble to get to Indian Staircase. After reaching the top of the scramble, the patient fell down around 30 feet and bounced off the rocks.

According to search crews, Powell County Emergency Medical Services responded and sent a team into the woods to assist the patient. A trauma assessment revealed injuries that would require a carryout.

Members of Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team and Lee County Search & Rescue, along with PCSAR provided personnel and rope equipment to get the patient safely out of the woods. Red STAR Wilderness EMS provided advanced wilderness medicine for the patient.

According to rescue crews, a decision was made to use a helicopter to fly the patient to a trauma center. The patient is expected to make a full recovery, according to Powell County Search and Rescue.