Highland Park shooting survivors sue gun shop headquartered in Lexington, others

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Survivors of the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, have filed a series of lawsuits against individuals and entities they say are responsible for the shooting, including an online gun distributor headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

The lawsuits claim Smith & Wesson, Bud’s Gun Shop, Illinois gun retailer Red Dot Arms, the shooter and the shooter’s father are all responsible for their respective roles in making it possible for the shooter to carry out the shooting. It adds Bud’s Gun Shop and Red Dot Arms “negligently and illegally sold the murder weapon,” a Smith & Wesson assault rifle, to the shooter “in violation of the assault weapons bans in Highwood and Highland Park, Illinois.”

The lawsuit alleges both stores knew the shooter’s address and despite that, continued the sale and transfer.

The shooter is facing 117 charges for allegedly killing seven people and injuring more than 30 others at the parade. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

To view the full lawsuit, click here.

The shooting survivors are represented by Romanucci & Blandin, LLC, Everytown Law, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.