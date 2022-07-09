HighGrove hosts Street Fair for assisted living residents

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- An assisted living facility in Lexington got its ‘residents and their families together for a Street Fair Saturday.

HighGrove at Tates Creek hosted the event inside due to the rainy weather.

The event included games, music and prizes for the more than 120 residents. They could also shop from local vendors.

The Lexington Fire Department and Fayette County sheriff’s office also came out to participate.

“They love having folks come in, bringing merchandise and shopping,” said Activities Director Paula Phillips. “A lot of times, our folks to get to go out of the building a whole lot. So we bring this stuff to them. So they’ll be able to shop, hear live music, and just have a great time.”

HighGrove employees say they’re always looking for volunteers to come and entertain. They’re planning a talent show in the coming weeks.