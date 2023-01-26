Highest number of volunteers for annual homeless community count

The city's Office for Homelessness Prevention and Intervention says around 150 people volunteered

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday night was the annual count of Lexington’s homeless population, known as LexCount. Volunteers joining the city’s Office for Homelessness Prevention and Intervention as well as people with the Lexington Rescue Mission to get a head count of the number of people living in Lexington unsheltered or in emergency shelters.

The city says this is the most volunteers for LexCount it’s ever seen with around 150 signed up. Volunteers go out for a two-hour window in teams to help the city form a better picture of what the homeless community looks like and how it can better serve.

“Lexington is a very compassionate community. I think just the amount of volunteers alone that we are getting for an event that happens on a wintery night at 10 p.M. says a lot about our community,” says Jeff Herron, Homelessness Prevention manager.

During LexCount, volunteers will be able to hand out backpacks of essentials from the Lexington Rescue Mission with items like water and granola bars, cold weather gear, a bus card and personal hygiene items like a toothbrush and feminine products.

Chris Lunsford is the coordinator for street outreach at the Lexington Rescue Mission. Fighting homelessness is a cause close to his heart because he’s been in that position before. Lunsford says for eight years he battled addiction and homelessness, living anywhere from the woods to his car or even friends’ cars.

“I wanted someone to love me or care about me, and not think that I was always a bad person. But, you know, what’s given to you, you have to give it back,” says Lunsford.

Lunsford says mental health is a huge problem within the homeless community, saying some haven’t been listened to in so long they really just want to talk and be heard.

“When we drive downtown and we see that homeless person holding the sign that says ‘I just need a bottle of vodka’, first thing we think is ‘that alcoholic’. That’s not what we’re supposed to do,” says Lunsford. “You know, of course, I’m not going to go buy that person a bottle of vodka but I might roll around and hand them a sandwich or something to eat, you know, and they appreciate that. If they don’t, get out and stop and talk to them and just give them 15 minutes of your time and you’ll be surprised when you come back or they see you again and you recognize them and you address them, how much of a big smile it puts on them.”

The city’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention says there are volunteer opportunities throughout the year to help this community. You can learn more by checking out its website HERE or calling (859)280-8274.