Higher ed initiative aims to improve college readiness

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a new initiative seeks to improve college readiness outcomes for Kentucky students following enrollment declines in higher education during the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the Kentucky Department of Education says the program calls for 13 public school districts to receive postsecondary professional coaching to ensure equity in postsecondary advising and access.

The agency made the announcement Tuesday in collaboration with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and OneGoal, a postsecondary success organization.

The inaugural cohort of districts includes the county districts of Allen, Barren, Christian, Clark, Cumberland, Lincoln, Monroe, Warren and Washington.

It also includes the independent districts of Danville, Harlan, Jenkins and Ludlow.