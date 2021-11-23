High weekend numbers push Fayette COVID average over 70
Like rest of state, new COVID cases rising again
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The highest three-day weekend numbers in weeks helped push Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID case average above 70 for the first time in more than a month.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Tuesday report, the county recorded 183 new COVID cases Saturday through Monday, which followed 87 cases Thursday and 88 cases Wednesday. The seven-day moving average rose from 67 to 72 after being at 68 Thursday, 66 Wednesday, 65 last Tuesday and 69 last Monday.
The weekend numbers also pushed the total number of cases recorded in the county above 52,000 to 52,142.
The the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes is at 437.
Need a COVID-19 vaccine this week? There are several options:
Vaccines available for children, adolescents, and adults:
Register online with Wild Health for one of these school locations:
- Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive
- Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Place
- Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.
- Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way
Vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 only:
- Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Rd. – register at (859) 288-2425
- Mary Todd Elementary, 551 Parkside Drive – register at (859) 288-2425
- William Wells Brown Elementary, 555 E. 5th St. – register at (859) 288-2425
- Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Rd. – register at (859) 252-2371 or sign up online with the health department
Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.