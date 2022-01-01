UPDATE: Road closures reduced in Floyd, Pike, Knott

Heavy rains continue across the region

UPDATE POSTED 5:20 P.M. JAN. 1, 2022

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – High water is blocking all or parts of multiple roads in Floyd and Pike counties as of 5:30 p.m. EST. Most roads that are still closed due to high water are beneath back water, which will take more time to clear. The updated list is as follows:

Floyd County:

KY 680, MP 5.0 to 6.0

KY 194 between milepoints 11-12

KY 3381 between milepoints 0-1

KY 3385 between milepoints 0-3.

Pike County:

KY 319 between milepoints 6-7

KY 468 at milepoints 0 and 5

KY 1426 between milepoints 16-17 and at milepoint 18

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 12:15 P.M. JAN. 2, 2022

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – High water is blocking all or parts of multiple roads in Floyd, Knott and Pike counties as of noon EST:

Floyd County:

KY 1426, mile point 7.0 to 8.0

KY 680, MP 5.0 to 6.0

KY 979 at MPs 11.0, 15.0 and 17.0.

Knott County:

KY 1087, MP 9.0

KY 1098, MP 6.0

KY 2029, MP 2.0 to 3.0

KY 550, MP 12.0 to 13.0 and 24.0 to 25.0

KY 80, MP 2.0 to 3.0.

Pike County:

KY 1426, MP 0.0 to 5.0, 16.8 and 18.0

KY 1441, MP 5.0 to 11.8

KY 1460, MP 4.0 to 5.0

KY 194, MP 18.9 and 22.0 to 23.0

KY 199, MP 11.0

KY 2061, MP 0.0 to 3.0

KY 2169, MP 0.0 to 0.8

KY 3154, MP 2.6

KY 319, MP 6.0 to 6.9

KY 3220, MP 0.0

KY 3327, MP 0.0 to 8.0

US 119, MP 21.0.