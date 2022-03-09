High school student charged with having gun on school property

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Acting on a tip from a student, another student at Pike County Central High School was arrested without incident and charged with having a gun in his car on school property, according to the school.

The district says 18-year old Raymond Wood, of Varney, was arrested Monday and charged with having a gun on school property, which is a felony.

The school says no one was ever in danger.