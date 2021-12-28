High holiday case numbers push Fayette’s COVID average above 200

Deaths, cases numbers mount, spike continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A spike in new COVID cases during the long Christmas break has pushed up Fayette County’s case numbers and seven-day moving average. And five additional deaths have raised that statistic.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Department’s morning report Tuesday, the county recorded 214 new cases Wednesday and 1,023 new cases Thursday through Monday. The numbers raised the seven-day moving average from 145 to 211, the highest in months. On Dec. 1, the 7-day average was 81 cases per day.

The total number of cases since March 2020 now stands at 56,675.

Five new deaths — three in December, one in October and one in March — have been linked to COVID-related causes, raising the number of people lost to 474.

