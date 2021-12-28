High holiday case numbers push Fayette’s COVID average above 200
Deaths, cases numbers mount, spike continues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A spike in new COVID cases during the long Christmas break has pushed up Fayette County’s case numbers and seven-day moving average. And five additional deaths have raised that statistic.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Department’s morning report Tuesday, the county recorded 214 new cases Wednesday and 1,023 new cases Thursday through Monday. The numbers raised the seven-day moving average from 145 to 211, the highest in months. On Dec. 1, the 7-day average was 81 cases per day.
The total number of cases since March 2020 now stands at 56,675.
Five new deaths — three in December, one in October and one in March — have been linked to COVID-related causes, raising the number of people lost to 474.
Help slow the spread of BOTH the flu and COVID-19 by getting vaccinated! Both vaccines can help stay safe for winter holidays by protecting family and friends.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.