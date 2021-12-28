High holiday case numbers push Fayette’s COVID average above 200

Deaths, cases numbers mount, spike continues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A spike in new COVID cases during the long Christmas break has pushed up Fayette County’s case numbers and seven-day moving average. And five additional deaths have raised that statistic.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Department’s morning report Tuesday, the county recorded 214 new cases Wednesday and 1,023 new cases Thursday through Monday. The numbers raised the seven-day moving average from 145 to 211, the highest in months. On Dec. 1, the 7-day average was 81 cases per day.

The total number of cases since March 2020 now stands at 56,675.

Five new deaths — three in December, one in October and one in March — have been linked to COVID-related causes, raising the number of people lost to 474.

Help slow the spread of BOTH the flu and COVID-19 by getting vaccinated! Both vaccines can help stay safe for winter holidays by protecting family and friends.

The Health Department has the free flu vaccine and all the COVID-19 vaccines (including the pediatric dose for ages 5-11 years) available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your COVID-19 or flu vaccine!
You can also help slow the spread of flu and COVID-19 by:
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);
• Covering coughs and sneezes;
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
• Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.
Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search.
Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/
While there’s still a chance a fully vaccinated person can get COVID-19, symptoms will likely be less severe and the need for hospitalization is much smaller. Since February 2021, about 88% of Lexington’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations are in people who are unvaccinated or aren’t fully vaccinated.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702, July
  • 2,538, August
  • 2,804, September
  • 2,736, October
  • 6,070, November
  • 5,991, December
  • 6,155, January
  • 2,694, February
  • 1,314, March
  • 1,027, April
  • 689, May
  • 287, June
  • 1,331, July
  • 5,435, August
  • 5,967, September
  • 2,350, October
  • 2,140, November

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.

