Hidden Valley dressing launches home decor (what?!)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Talk about a ranch house!

No, not the style of house — we’re talking ranch dressing!

Check out this wallpaper — courtesy of the beloved dressing brand Hidden Valley.

You can see the brand’s bright colors with bottles of ranch and slices of slathered pizza.

And it’s not just wallpaper, there’s also bedding, placemats, notebooks, shower curtains and even a sofa!

Clearly, Hidden Valley doesn’t think you should hide your love of ranch.

This design trend is called maximalism — basically more is more — the way ranch dressing should be.