HGTV’s ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ helps couple find home in Ky.







SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home crew helped a Cincinnati couple move from city life to lake life and find their dream home on Lake Cumberland in Kentucky.

David Bromstad, who won HGTV’s Design Star in 2006, is the host of My Lottery Dream Home and helps the couple find the place that best fits their needs on the lake after recently winning a $5 million scratcher.

The Lake Cumberland Dreaming episode airs Friday at 9 p.m. and features several locations and businesses in Somerset, including The Chalet Gourmet and help from Tammy Price Anger with Eagle Realty & Development.

You can also stream the episode on Discovery+.