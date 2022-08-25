HENTF helps flood survivors salvage water-damaged family valuables and heirlooms

Heritage Emergency National Task Force helps survivors salvage water-damaged family valuables through a new program called 'Save your Family Treasures'

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – When it comes to natural disasters some things can be replaced, but items such as family heirlooms, decade-old photos and personal keepsakes are priceless.

Although these items are irreplaceable, Heritage Emergency National Task Force are helping survivors salvage water-damaged family valuables through a new program called ‘Save your Family Treasures.’ Experts will demonstrate how to handle, dry, and clean items as well as personal safety during the cleaning process. The demonstration is designed to salvage and stabilize items until consulting with a professional conservator. Demonstrations are set up at disaster recovery centers in Breathitt, Clay and Letcher counties until Thursday August 26th.

“Having the chance to salvage some of the items is really important because it gives survivors somewhat of a say in what happened to them. You couldn’t stopped the flooding necessary, but maybe there are things that you could have salvaged and stabilize to keep your family heritage around and share it with younger family members coming along,” said Collections Care Specialist Janell Keyser.

For cultural institutions, the Foundation of the American Institute for Conservation provides a 24/7 emergency hotline staffed by the National Heritage Responders, a volunteer cadre of preservation and conservation experts trained in collections salvage: 202-661-8068.